The United States held off France 67-66 to win an unprecedented eighth successive women's Olympic basketball gold on Sunday and extend their run of victories at the tournament to 61 games. A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France's Gabby Williams. The hosts needed a three to force overtime but Williams' foot was on three-point line as she let go off the ball, so her shot counted for just two points in a dramatic finale.

The US secured their 40th gold of the Paris Games in the final event of the competition, pipping China to the top the medals table by virtue of winning more silvers.

The US women got support from LeBron James who sat courtside wearing his gold medal, joined by team-mates Bam Adebayo and Derrick White, a day after they won the men's gold by beating the French man 98-87 in Saturday's final.

A low-scoring first quarter saw a cold-shooting France muster just nine points, but the US only fared marginally better and led by six after 10 minutes.

Williams trimmed the gap to a point with a three early in the second period before a basket from Valeriane Ayayi tied the game at 20-20.

Marine Fauthoux drained a three from near midcourt with the shot clock expiring to send the crowd wild, but Napheesa Collier's putback ensured the teams headed into the break level at 25-25.

France strung together a 10-point run to start the third period as Fauthoux and Ayayi both nailed threes.

The US to hit back to lead 45-43 going into the final quarter, with Kelsey Plum connecting on a pair of threes -- one after Johannes took a nasty blow from Wilson that went unpunished, to France's fury.

Wilson belatedly found some rhythm offensively after a difficult first half, but France had an answer each time and went back in front, 51-49, on Marieme Badiane's layup.

The US nudged back ahead, Wilson getting a kind bounce off the backboard and Plum sinking a pair of free throws to leave them leading by three with two minutes to play.

Williams' jumper made it a one-point before Kahleah Copper drove to the basket to keep the US in the driving seat.

A travelling call against Wilson gave the ball back to France with around 45 seconds left, but Fauthoux's desperation three came up well short under pressure from Breanna Stewart.

Wilson then made a free throw to extend the lead to four and Plum looked to have clinched the win with a pair of foul shots, but Williams kept France alive with a clutch three.

Copper held her nerve to sink two more free throws for the US to restore their cushion to three.

They needed every point as Williams nearly pulled off a miraculous escape act as the buzzer sounded only to be denied by a matter of centimetres.

