Tulika Maan secured a Paris Olympics quota for India in judo according to the latest rankings issued by the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Tuesday as per Olympics.com. The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist secured the quota in the women's +78kg division through continental quota. For each of the 14 judo weight categories, the 17 highest-ranked athletes (one per country) as per IJF's Olympic rankings obtained a quota.

The 25-year-old racked up 1345 ranking points during the qualification period from June 22, 2022, to June 23, 2024. She finished 36th in the standings to secure a continental quota for India.

Tulika hails from Bhopal and has been a consistent performer at the national and international levels. She took part in the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and the 2017 Tokyo World Judo Championship. She also clinched a silver medal at the Asian Open in Kuwait in 2023.

The National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have the exclusive authority for the representation of their respective countries at the Olympic Games and athletes' participation at the Paris Games depends on their NOC selecting them to represent their delegation at Paris 2024.

For Olympic judo, NOCs will have to confirm that they will use the quota places by July 2.

Judo was first introduced in the Olympic programme at the Tokyo 1964 Olympics. Despite being dropped from Mexico City in 1968, the sport has been a regular fixture in the Summer Games since Munich 1972.

Avtar Singh (men's 90kg) was the last Indian to compete in judo at the Olympics, in Rio 2016. India are still searching for an Olympic medal in judo.

Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held at the Champ-de-Mars Arena from July 27 to August 3. As many as 372 judokas - 186 each in men's and women's events will compete at the marquee event.