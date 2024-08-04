Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan ended day four of their campaign at the ongoing Paris Olympics outside the qualification zones in the men's and women's dinghy competitions on Sunday, finishing in 24th and 31st spots respectively after eight races. On day four, Vishnu was in seventh place with seven race points at the end of race seven. However, he slipped to 24th place with 24 race points at the end of the eighth race. At the end of race six on day three, the Asian Games bronze medalist Vishnu was in 13th place with 13 race points. After the fifth race, Saravanan was in 21st place with 21 race points.

Vishnu ended day two at the end of race four in 19th place with 19 race points. At the end of race three, he was in 20th place with 20 race points. On day one, taking part in race one with 43 competitors, Vishnu finished in 10th place with 10 race points. However, at the end of race two, he slipped to 34th place with 34 race points.

Boats that finish between 1st and 10th place at the end of race 10 will progress to the medal race.

On day four, Nethra was in 21st place with 21 race points at the end of the seventh race, but she slipped to 31st place with 31 race points at the end of the eighth race.

In the women's dinghy competition, Nethra finished in 20th place with 20 race points at the end of race six. After race five, she was in a much lower position, at 28th with 28 race points. After race four, Nethra was in 28th place with 28 race points.

In the women's dinghy competition, Nethra finished day two at the end of race three with 27 race points in 27th place. At the end of race two, she was in 15th place with 15 race points.

On day one, Nethra finished in sixth place with six race points at the end of race one.

Saravanan secured India its first sailing quota for the 2024 Olympics in the men's dinghy this January in Australia at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024. He also secured a bronze medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year in the men's dinghy competition.

Kumanan secured India's second Paris 2024 Olympics quota in sailing during the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympic qualifier event, held in Hyeres, France in April. She was competing in the women's dinghy (ILCA 6). Nethra managed to get a fifth-place finish after scoring 67 points on the overall leaderboard. Due to being the top performer among all sailors from the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) who were yet to get a quota, she managed to earn her country a ticket to the Olympics.

