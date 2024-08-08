Antim Panghal's entourage will be deported from Paris after her sister Nisha tried to use the Indian wrestler's accreditation to enter the Olympic Games Village during the Paris Olympics 2024 but was detained by the police. The police questioned Nisha but she was released after some time. The authorities have decided to deport Antim's entire entourage and her accreditation was also canceled following the incident. Antim had earlier slumped to a humiliating 0-10 defeat to Turkey's Yetgil Zeynep in the women's 53 kg category.

"The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA's notice by the French authorities," IOA said in a statement.

After losing her bout, she went to the hotel, where her designated coach Bhagat Singh and actual coach Vikas, who is also her coach, were put up, PTI reported.

Antim asked her sister to go to the Games Village and collect her belongings. While her sister managed to enter the Village, she was caught by the security officer while leaving.

She was taken to a local police station to record her statement and the 19-year-old junior world champion Antim was also called by the police to record her statement.

If that was not enough, Antim's personal support staff -- Vikas and Bhagat -- have allegedly travelled in an inebriated state in a cab and refused to pay the fare after which the driver called the cops.

"We are fighting fire as of now," said an IOA source.

"We have a bad situation at hand, our security officer is dealing with the situation. They might be deported, let's see," the official source added.

The 19-year-old debutant's hope of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarterfinals. Earlier, World Championships bronze medallist Antim, who was one of the first to gain an Olympic quota in the category earlier owned by Vinesh Phogat, was outclassed in 101 seconds in the first round.

(With PTI inputs)