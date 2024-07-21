The Olympics is the grandest sports stage of all, and the 2024 Paris Olympics will see a couple of new sports added to the competition. Some sports which debuted in the previous Olympics in Tokyo will come back once again. Some other sports have had their format tweaked, posing new challenges to the participants. From track and field to the pools, the Paris Olympics will treat us to a variety of events. NDTV takes a look at the changes to the competition.

Breaking Introduced to Paris 2024

Commonly known as breakdancing, the sport of breaking is the only completely new sport to be added to the competition. Originally a form of dance, breaking has evolved into a competitive international sport. First introduced to the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, it has now been included in the Paris Olympics roster.

Interestingly, breaking has been confirmed to not be there for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Kayak cross makes its debut

Added under the category of the canoe slalom umbrella, the kayak cross is a new format that will debut in Paris 2024. In this format, four athletes race against each other from a ramp above the water. It is also the first time that canoeing will feature participants competing against each other, and not just the clock.

Returning: surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and 3x3 basketball

The surfing events for Paris 2024 will happen 9,000 miles away in the France-governed island of Tahiti, which falls in French Polynesia. Tahiti is a picturesque island located in the pacific ocean, and will play host to the surfers for the Olympic Games this summer.

The unique 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and sport climbing events also make a comeback. The latter will see its total participants increase from 40 to 68.

Other changes: "Lucky Losers" and more

Track and field events between 200m and 1500m (including hurdles) in Paris 2024 will see athletes get a second bite at the cherry, if they fail to qualify for the semifinals. A repechage heat will allow a second chance, providing a pathway for some "lucky losers".

For the first time ever, men will be part of the artistic swimming competition. A new class has been added to women's boxing, whilst a class has been reduced from the men's events. Classes in weightlifting have also been reduced from 14 to 10 in total. And finally, in shooting, the mixed skeet team event will replace the mixed team trap events.