Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat has sought help from the Embassy of France in India and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for a visa for her brother whose application was rejected earlier. Vinesh earned the Paris Olympics quota in the women's 50kg semifinal at the Asian Olympic qualifier. Taking to 'X' Vinesh wrote "Requesting @FranceinIndia to please grant a visa to my brother. He has submitted his second application on yesterday after his first visa application was rejected. It has been a lifelong dream to have my family watch me play at the Olympics. Need your help @mansukhmandviya sir."

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat herself sought "urgent help" from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Ministry of External Affairs, and other authorities after her visa for Spain got delayed.

Indian wrestlers Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories. The remaining four Indian wrestlers -- Vinesh Phogat (women's 50kg), Anshu Malik (women's 57kg), Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg) and Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg) -- will be unseeded at Paris 2024. They will be randomly drawn into brackets the day before the women's freestyle wrestling begins in Paris.