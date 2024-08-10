Afghan B-Girl Manizha Talash, a member of the Refugee Olympic Team at the Paris 2024 Games, was disqualified after displaying the words "Free Afghan Women" on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition's pre-qualifiers on Friday. Talash, who resides in Spain, took to the floor with a powerful message, wearing a light blue cape emblazoned with the words "Free Afghan Women" in large white letters. The 21-year-old's protest was aimed at drawing global attention to the plight of women under Taliban rule in her homeland. However, her routine against India Sardjoe of the Netherlands ended in controversy when breaking's governing body, the World DanceSport Federation, announced her disqualification for violating Olympic rules prohibiting political statements on the field of play.

"Talash was disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire," the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement released on Friday.

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, Afghan women have faced severe restrictions. Girls' high schools have been closed, women are barred from traveling without a male guardian, and access to parks, gyms, and other public spaces has been heavily restricted. The IOC, while allowing Afghan athletes to participate under the Refugee Olympic Team, has made it clear that no Taliban official has been accredited for the Paris Games, a stand against the regime's oppressive policies.

Meanwhile, Imane Khelif of Algeria claimed Olympic women's boxing gold at Paris 2024 beating Chinese world champion Yang Liu 5-0 in the 66kg final, a year after being disqualified from the World Championships due to a gender eligibility controversy.

Khelif's victory, which came by unanimous decision in the welterweight final, marked a historic moment as she became the first woman from Africa and the Arab world to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

Khelif took control early on, establishing a commanding lead over the first two rounds. Her aggressive approach, backed by the roaring support of a packed Roland Garros crowd, saw her dominate the bout. Despite Yang's efforts to turn the tide with her southpaw jab and sharp combinations, Khelif's relentless pressure and powerful punches kept her opponent on the back foot.

As the bout progressed, Yang attempted to increase her aggression, hoping to close the gap, but Khelif's superior technique and determination proved too much to overcome.

In the final round, Khelif left no doubt about her dominance. She won every round on all five judges' scorecards, sealing her victory and igniting wild celebrations among her fans.