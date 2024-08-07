Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 12: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar In Action In Golf
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, Live Updates: After assuring a medal in women's wrestling on Tuesday, Indian athletes will continue their fight for another medal on Day 12 of the ongoing Paris Olympics. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who stunned the world no. 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, has been disqualified from the final as he was a bit overweight from the desired limit. Weightlifter and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will be in action. Top names in athletics like Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, and Avinash Sable will also be in action. (India's Day 12 Schedule | Medal Tally)
- 13:12 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, Live Updates: Abhinav Bindra on Vinesh
Completely gutted . Sometimes u dont need a gold medal to be a true champion to people….— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2024
- 13:06 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, Live Updates: PM Modi's words for Vinesh
Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024
Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.
At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always…
- 13:05 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Why was Vinesh Phogat disqualified?Vinesh was eligible to compete on Day 1 after she made the weight. However, as per the rules, a wrestler must meet the weight limit on both the days. As a result, Vinesh won't be eligible for even a silver, and the 50kg event will only have a gold and two bronze medals. Read more.
- 12:38 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Day 12, Live Updates: Priyanka/Suraj slips down to 20th placeIn a turn of events, India's Suraj Panwar and Priyanka have slipped down to the 20th place in the second leg of marathon race walk mixed relay. In the first leg, the duo finished at the 16th place. Suraj's timing in the first leg was 44:49.
- 12:14 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Heartbreak for Vinesh!Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was supposed to be in action later today in the gold medal match of women's 50kg event, has been disqualified by the IOA as she was a few grams overweight. This is a tragic news for India and Vinesh as the wrestler was gunning for a gold medal.
- 11:59 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live, Golf: All eyes on Aditi Ashok!Some golf action coming up with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1. Aditi, who won the silver medal at the Asian games last year, finished fourth at Tokyo three years back with a score of 269 and 15-under par, two shots behind gold medal winner Nelly Korda of the United States. She was in contention to win the silver, but missed out by the barest of margins.
- 11:44 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Rishabh Pant's big gesture!If Neeraj Chopra wins gold once again, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has promised that he would pick one lucky winner from the people who like and comment on his post and give him/her Rs 1,00,089.
If Neeraj chopra win a gold medal tomorrow. I will pay 100089 Rupees to lucky winner who likes the tweet and comment most . And for the rest top 10 people trying to get the atttention will get flight tickets . Let's get support from india and outside the world for my brother— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2024
- 10:40 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Manu Bhaker Reaches IndiaAs India continues to hunt for more medals in Paris, Manu Bhaker has returned home after winning two medals from the Paris Games in shooting.
#WATCH | On receiving a grand welcome in Delhi after returning from the historic #ParisOlympics2024 for her, double medal winner Manu Bhaker says, "I am so happy to get so much love here..." pic.twitter.com/H4tcoKZwF1— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024
- 10:26 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: India's Schedule Today!Here's how India's Paris Olympics schedule looks like on Day 12:11:00 - Athletics - Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed - Suraj Panwar/Priyanka
12:30 - Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
13:30 - Table Tennis - Women's Team Quarterfinal - India vs Germany
13:35 - Athletics - Men's High Jump Qualification - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
13:45 - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Jyothi Yarraji
14:30 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final - Antim Panghal vs Zeynep Yetgil (Turkiye)
Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/4 Final - Antim Panghal (Subject to qualification)
21:45 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 53kg Semifinal - Antim Panghal (Subject to qualification)
21:45 - Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 50kg Final - Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Ann Hildebrandt (USA)
22:45 - Athletics - Men's Triple Jump Qualification - Abdulla Narangolintevida, Praveen Chithravel
23:00 - Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu
01:13 (August 8) - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable
- 10:22 (IST)Paris Olympic Games Live: Day 12 Arrives With Big Medal HopesHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 12 of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. In what has been a mediocre campaign for the Indians in Paris, Wednesday starts with some big medal hopes. Vinesh Phogat is set to add to India's tally of three medals today, but it isn't yet known whether the colour of the medal will be gold or silver. Avinash Sable would also look to bag at least a spot on the podium while Mirabai Chanu and Antim Panghal would be keen to show their true potential today.