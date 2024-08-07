Paris Olympic Games Live: Day 12 Arrives With Big Medal Hopes

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 12 of the Paris Olympic Games 2024. In what has been a mediocre campaign for the Indians in Paris, Wednesday starts with some big medal hopes. Vinesh Phogat is set to add to India's tally of three medals today, but it isn't yet known whether the colour of the medal will be gold or silver. Avinash Sable would also look to bag at least a spot on the podium while Mirabai Chanu and Antim Panghal would be keen to show their true potential today.