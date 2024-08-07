India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 7: It's going to be big day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. Weightlifter and Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will be in action. Top names in athletics like Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable will also be in action. In wrestling, Antim Panghal will compete in the women's 53kg wrestling. But the one athlete all will be focussed on is Vinesh Phogat.

Vinesh has already assured India its fourth medal in the Paris Olympics by reaching the final of the women's 50kg category. She will fight for gold against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final at the Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B on Wednesday.

India's Full Schedule, Medal Events At Paris Olympics 2024, August 7 (all timings in IST):

ATHLETICS

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round)

Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - 11.00 am

Men's High Jump (Qualification)

Sarvesh Kushare - 1.35 pm

Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification)

Annu Rani - 1.55 pm

Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1)

Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) - 2.09 pm

Men's Triple Jump (Qualification)

Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida - 10.45 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable - 1.13 am (Thursday)

GOLF

Women's Individual (Finals)

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12.30 pm

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team (Quarter-final)

India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany - 1.30 pm

WRESTLING

Women's Freestyle 53kg (Round of 16)

Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil - 3.05 pm

Women's Freestyle 50kg (Final)

Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Ann Hildebrandt (USA) - 9.45 pm onwards (15th match on Mat B. The first match is at 9:45 PM)

WEIGHTLIFTING

Women's 49kg (Medal round)

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - 11.00 pm