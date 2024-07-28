Paris Olympics 2024, Day 2 Live Updates: After an opening day full of ups and downs, Indian athletes are all set to enter the second day of the Paris Olympics. On Day 2, shooter Manu Bhaker will be competing in the 10m air pistol women's final, aiming for India's maiden medal in Paris. Three big names - PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy (Badminton) and Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) will also be in action. Apart from this, the women's archery team will be playing the quarterfinals. In archery, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari will be competing in the women's team event. (India's Day 2 Schedule | Medal Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024: