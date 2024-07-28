Story ProgressBack to home
Olympics 2024, Day 2 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Archers In Hunt For Medals Glory
Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: After an opening day full of ups and downs, Indian athletes are all set to enter the second day of the Paris Olympics.
Paris Olympics Game 2024 Day 2 LIVE Updates© X (Twitter)
Paris Olympics 2024, Day 2 Live Updates: After an opening day full of ups and downs, Indian athletes are all set to enter the second day of the Paris Olympics. On Day 2, shooter Manu Bhaker will be competing in the 10m air pistol women's final, aiming for India's maiden medal in Paris. Three big names - PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy (Badminton) and Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) will also be in action. Apart from this, the women's archery team will be playing the quarterfinals. In archery, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari will be competing in the women's team event. (India's Day 2 Schedule | Medal Tally)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024:
- 11:21 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: A Peep Into Manu Bhaker's Illustrious CareerManu Bhaker was just 16 years old when she became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at an ISSF World Cup. She also broke the junior world record in the qualification round of the event. In the final, she shot a total of of 237.5 to win the gold medal, beating Olympic gold-medallist Anna Korakaki, three-time World Cup medallist Celine Goberville.
- 11:14 (IST)Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Will India Open Medal Account Today?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of Paris Olympics 2024. India couldn't open its medal account on Saturday, with the shooting contingent disappointing. Manu Bhaker then became the first Indian woman to qualify for an individual shooting final in Olympics history. Can she fetch the elusive gold today?
