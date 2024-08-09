Arshad Nadeem made history for Pakistan at the Paris Olympics 2024 after he returned with the gold medal from the javelin throw. In a field that had several stars including India's Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem came up with a monstrous throw of 92.97m to take home the gold. It was an Olympic record and helped Pakistan win their first individual gold at the Games. Bilwal Bhutto, who is a member of National Assembly of Pakistan, congratulated Nadeem and declared that Pakistan can win the FIFA World Cup too if given support.

"Not only Olympics or Cricket, we can win the FIFA World Cup if we give them little support. I want to congratulate Arshad Nadeem for his win. We all appreciate his win. He made the impossible possible with his hard work. He is returning home with the Olympic gold medal. It shows when Pakistan youngsters are given opportunity, what they can achieve," Bilawal Bhutto told in the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday.

"In Karachi's Lyari, every second kid can win the FIFA World Cup. I went to Peshawar two-three weeks ago, some girls from there won medals in taekwondo. We should aim that Pakistan will have medal winners from all areas in the nest Olympics. I would request the Pakistan sports minister to establish a fund to support and scout the talented athletes. That way we can produce Arshad Nadeems from all areas of Pakistan."

Pakistan men's football team is currently 197th in FIFA ranking list among 210 countries.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said the camaraderie between Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra and Pakistani javelin ace Arshad Nadeem clearly shows that sport transcends borders and unites people.

On Thursday, Nadeem clinched the gold medal with a stunning Olympic record throw of 92.97m while defending champion Chopra took the silver with a season's best effort of 89.45m, in Paris.

"We have seen some good pictures where Neeraj and Nadeem after the ceremony, they were talking with each other... with both of them holding their own flags and respecting each other as a sportsperson. That's what shows that sports is beyond any boundaries and sports unites everyone, so great message by both of them," Harbhajan said.

"See it's like India-Pakistan. When we played against Pakistan in cricket, obviously we are very competitive on the field but when it comes to off the field we share a good bond." The 44-year-old off-spinner, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, also alluded to the statement of Chopra's mother after the javelin final in Paris.

"Neeraj's mother has given a great statement that even the gold winner (Nadeem) is also son of some mother and he is also like our own son. So it's good to see that type of statement coming and obviously sports is something beyond.

"Congratulations to him (Nadeem) for winning the gold and Neeraj, he is our pride, our hero, he is a legend." Harbhajan said Chopra has been an inspiration for the young generation with his exploits on and off the field.

"What he has done is a great thing for all of us, to keep the flag high is the highest priority. Being an athlete, I can understand you always want to finish at the top but sports is all about giving your best and he has given his best, even though he couldn't win the gold.

"But he has won a lot of hearts and he definitely has inspired the generations and congratulations to Neeraj for winning back-to-back medals for India. This is a great thing," said Harbhajan, one of India's greatest spinners.