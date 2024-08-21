The Paris Olympics 2024 has given sports lovers and fans around the world many memories to reminisce about. But perhaps the most iconic moment of the event did not come from a medal or a record, but from the shooting pose of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, which has gone viral worldwide. Dikec's seemingly laid back approach en route to silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event has become one of the world's most trending celebrations. Now, it has passed onto the world of cricket. And who else, but the West Indians to implement it!

Playing in The Hundred final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave, West Indian stars Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein dished out Dikec's pose during the match.

The two - playing for Southern Brave - did the celebration during the Invincibles' batting. Akeal did it first, after taking the wicket of Sam Curran. Pollard followed suit when he took the catch of Donovan Ferreira later in the innings.

The Hundred Final: As It Happened

Despite this, the Invincibles posted 147 in 100 balls, a total that would be too big an ask for the Southern Brave. Pollard was unable to contribute with the bat, getting out for a four-ball duck. Southern Brave fell short by 17 runs in the end, meaning the Oval Invincibles won their second title.

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was voted Player of the Tournament when his nation won the 2022 T20 World Cup, was also voted the 'Most Valuable Player' of The Hundred 2024. Curran held the record of the most expensive purchase by an IPL team not too long ago, and will be aiming for a high price again in the upcoming mega auction if he isn't retained by Punjab Kings.

However, it was fellow pacer, 27-year-old Saqib Mahmood, who took three wickets and gave away just 17 runs in his 20 balls, being the hero of the final.