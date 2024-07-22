Olympics 2024: Full List Of Venues At Paris Games
34 different venues are hosting the different sports at Paris Olympics 2024.
The 2024 Olympics might officially be hosted by Paris, but the venues for the event are spread across 34 locations. From the city's iconic Eiffel Tower to the stadiums across France, the Olympics will be hosted in various ambiences. The surfing event will not even be hosted in France, but instead in the picturesque island of France-governed Tahiti, located in heart of the Pacific Ocean. Let's take a short ride through the various venues for the Paris Games.
All 34 venues at Olympics 2024:
Aquatics Centre
It is one of only two permanent sports facilities built for Paris 2024. The 5,000-seater venue will switch to a 2,500-seater after the Olympics to host neighbourhood events.
Sports: Artistic Swimming, Water Polo, Diving
Bercy Arena
Built in 1984, this arena has previously hosted the Rolex Paris Masters, as well as many concerts. It's pyramid design makes it pop out.
Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline
Bordeaux Stadium
Home to French football club Girondins de Bordeaux, a club for which Zinedine Zidane used to play, the Bordeaux Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football at Paris 2024.
Sports: Football
Champ de Mars Arena
It might be a temporary building, but it spreads over 10,000 square metres, and will host events for the Paralympic Games as well. Sustainable material has been utilised to build the arena.
Sports: Judo, Wrestling
Chateau de Versailles
The place has been a stage of French royalty from the 17th century, and was even a museum in the 19th century. It became the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status. Temporary facilities have now been put up at the palace ahead of Paris 2024.
Sports: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon
Chateauroux Shooting Centre
The centre can now accommodate international pistol and air rifle competitions, and will host all indoor shooting finals during the Paris Olympics. 15 shooting events will take place here.
Eiffel Tower Stadium
Located near the famous Eiffel tower, a temporary outdoor arena has been built alongside Paris' iconic public gardens.
Sports: Beach Volleyball
Elancourt Hill
The place is situated at an altitude of 231 metres and is the highest point in Paris. After the events of Paris 2024, various routes will be left to offer accessible trials to children and families.
Sports: Cycling Mountain Bike
Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium
Home to one of France's most successful clubs, AS Saint-Etienne, the stadium will also host football during the Games this summer.
Sports: Football
Grand Palais
Famous for its nave, the Grand Palais, which was built in 1900, has undergone full restoration ahead of hosting the Paris Olympics.
Sports: Fencing, Taekwondo
Hotel de Ville
Housing Paris' city hall, the place borders the famous Seine river. The 42.195m marathon will find its starting point in this area.
Sports: Athletics
Invalides
Built during in the reign of Louis XIV in 1867, the Esplanade des Invalides includes French military history museums and monuments, and is right opposite the Grand Palais.
Sports: Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road
La Beaujoire Stadium
Home of French Ligue 1 football club Nantes, the La Beaujoire Stadium is one of the venues that will host football during Paris 2024.
Sports: Football
La Concorde
With sports like breaking, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing debuting in the Olympics, La Concorde will be temporarily transformed into aj Open Arena. It will be reinstated post-tournament using sustainable methods.
Sports: 3x3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding
La Bourget Sport Climbing Venue
Five climbing walls will be used in the newly-introduced Olympic sport of sport climbing: one indoor and four outdoor. Local clubs, associations and residents will be able to use them after the Olympics are over.
Sports: Sport Climbing
Golf National
The Golf National was designed in 1991 as the home for the national technical centre for golf. Three years of work have been needed to transform the 139-hectare site into a venue that holds two 18-hole courses and a 7-hole beginner course.
Sports: Golf
Lyon Stadium
Home of legendary French football club Olympique Lyonnais, the Lyon Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sports: Football
Marseille Marina
The city of Marseille is renowned for hosting and organising boat-related events, and the Marina is the perfect venue for thousands of spectators to catch up with the sailing action in Paris 2024.
Sports: Sailing
Marseille Stadium
More commonly known as the Orange Velodrome, Olympique Marseille's home stadium is one of the venues hosting football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sports: Football
Nice Stadium
With a capacity of over 35,000, French football club OGC Nice's home stadium has been structured with rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems. It will host football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sports: Football
North Paris Arena
The Villepinte Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a large modular sports facility named the 'North Paris Arena' during Paris 2024. It will host the preliminary boxing events and the fencing ranking round of the modern pentathlon.
Sports: Boxing, Modern Pentathlon
Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium - the Parc des Prince - will host football during the Games, including the final of the men's and women's football events.
Sports: Football
Paris La Defense Arena
With 13 km of stands, a framework of 5,500 tonnes and spreading over 28,000 square metres, the La Defense Arena is impressive in terms of its scale. However, it will be hosting a swimming event for the very first time during Paris 2024.
Sports: Swimming, Water Polo
Pierre Mauroy Stadium
Usually used for football as home stadium of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium will be utilised for different sports over the course of Paris 2024.
Sports: Basketball, Handball
Pont Alexandre III
A 45m-wide and 107m-long bride, the Pont Alexandre III will create a sceneric backdrop to many events during the Paris Olympics. It also connects the Grand Palais and the Invalides.
Sports: Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
Porte de Chapelle Arena
The 8,000-seater arena follows the goal of the Paris Olympics to be the most eco-friendly Olympics ever. 80 percent of the building's surface will be covered with greenery, blending into parks and gardens. It will also be open to all.
Sports: Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics
Stade Roland-Garros
The iconic arena for the French Open, the historic venue will once again be the home for tennis during the Olympics, with its magnificent clay surface. The venue now also consists of a retractable roof.
Sports: Tennis, Boxing
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines BMX Stadium
Track cycling and the BMX events will find commonplace here. After the temporary facilities disappear post-Olympics, riders of all ages will still be welcome at the BMX track.
Sports: Cycling BMX Racing
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome
This avenue was constructed with the sole motive of being able to stage international competitions. Having hosted the French Track Championships in 2014, the World Championships in 2015, and the European Championships in 2016, this avenue will now host the Summer Olympics and the Paralympics.
Sports: Cycling Track
South Paris Arena
Once the venue to host the Paris Fair Trade, the place is part of the Paris Expo, a region that receives more than 7.5 million visitors every year. A decade-long renovation programme has made it ready for Paris 2024.
Sports: Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting
Stade de France
Despite hosting the final of Euro 2016, the Stade de France will not host a single football game during the Paris Olympics. Instead, it will host athletics and rugby sevens.
Sports: Athletics, Rugby Sevens
Teahupo'o, Tahiti
The surfing competitions will be conducted in Tahiti's Teahupo'o, providing a diverse touch to the competition. The venue has been designed keeping in mind the need to protect Tahiti's breathtaking natural surroundings.
Sports: Surfing
Trocadero
Located in the heart of Paris, Trocadero is situated exactly opposite the Eiffel Tower, and will be the venue for several athletics events during Paris 2024, namely the triathlon, road cycling, marathon and 20km walk.
Sports: Athletics, Cycling Road
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
The complex is structured around three core features of the Vaires-Torcy leisure base: the lake, the white-water stadium and the living area. It will play host to the rowing and canoe-kayak events during Paris 2024.
Sports: Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing
Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
The stadium was the main arena for Paris 1924, but it has had to go through several renovations to be able to be ready 100 years later. In 1924, it hosted the opening ceremony and the athletics events of the games. This time around, it will host field hockey.
Sports: Hockey