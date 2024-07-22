The 2024 Olympics might officially be hosted by Paris, but the venues for the event are spread across 34 locations. From the city's iconic Eiffel Tower to the stadiums across France, the Olympics will be hosted in various ambiences. The surfing event will not even be hosted in France, but instead in the picturesque island of France-governed Tahiti, located in heart of the Pacific Ocean. Let's take a short ride through the various venues for the Paris Games.

All 34 venues at Olympics 2024:

Aquatics Centre

It is one of only two permanent sports facilities built for Paris 2024. The 5,000-seater venue will switch to a 2,500-seater after the Olympics to host neighbourhood events.

Sports: Artistic Swimming, Water Polo, Diving

Bercy Arena

Built in 1984, this arena has previously hosted the Rolex Paris Masters, as well as many concerts. It's pyramid design makes it pop out.

Sports: Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Trampoline

Bordeaux Stadium

Home to French football club Girondins de Bordeaux, a club for which Zinedine Zidane used to play, the Bordeaux Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football at Paris 2024.

Sports: Football

Champ de Mars Arena

It might be a temporary building, but it spreads over 10,000 square metres, and will host events for the Paralympic Games as well. Sustainable material has been utilised to build the arena.

Sports: Judo, Wrestling

Chateau de Versailles

The place has been a stage of French royalty from the 17th century, and was even a museum in the 19th century. It became the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status. Temporary facilities have now been put up at the palace ahead of Paris 2024.

Sports: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

The centre can now accommodate international pistol and air rifle competitions, and will host all indoor shooting finals during the Paris Olympics. 15 shooting events will take place here.

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Located near the famous Eiffel tower, a temporary outdoor arena has been built alongside Paris' iconic public gardens.

Sports: Beach Volleyball

Elancourt Hill

The place is situated at an altitude of 231 metres and is the highest point in Paris. After the events of Paris 2024, various routes will be left to offer accessible trials to children and families.

Sports: Cycling Mountain Bike

Geoffrey-Guichard Stadium

Home to one of France's most successful clubs, AS Saint-Etienne, the stadium will also host football during the Games this summer.

Sports: Football

Grand Palais

Famous for its nave, the Grand Palais, which was built in 1900, has undergone full restoration ahead of hosting the Paris Olympics.

Sports: Fencing, Taekwondo

Hotel de Ville

Housing Paris' city hall, the place borders the famous Seine river. The 42.195m marathon will find its starting point in this area.

Sports: Athletics

Invalides

Built during in the reign of Louis XIV in 1867, the Esplanade des Invalides includes French military history museums and monuments, and is right opposite the Grand Palais.

Sports: Archery, Athletics, Cycling Road

La Beaujoire Stadium

Home of French Ligue 1 football club Nantes, the La Beaujoire Stadium is one of the venues that will host football during Paris 2024.

Sports: Football

La Concorde

With sports like breaking, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing debuting in the Olympics, La Concorde will be temporarily transformed into aj Open Arena. It will be reinstated post-tournament using sustainable methods.

Sports: 3x3 Basketball, Breaking, Cycling BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding

La Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Five climbing walls will be used in the newly-introduced Olympic sport of sport climbing: one indoor and four outdoor. Local clubs, associations and residents will be able to use them after the Olympics are over.

Sports: Sport Climbing

Golf National

The Golf National was designed in 1991 as the home for the national technical centre for golf. Three years of work have been needed to transform the 139-hectare site into a venue that holds two 18-hole courses and a 7-hole beginner course.

Sports: Golf

Lyon Stadium

Home of legendary French football club Olympique Lyonnais, the Lyon Stadium will be one of the venues hosting football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sports: Football

Marseille Marina

The city of Marseille is renowned for hosting and organising boat-related events, and the Marina is the perfect venue for thousands of spectators to catch up with the sailing action in Paris 2024.

Sports: Sailing

Marseille Stadium

More commonly known as the Orange Velodrome, Olympique Marseille's home stadium is one of the venues hosting football at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sports: Football

Nice Stadium

With a capacity of over 35,000, French football club OGC Nice's home stadium has been structured with rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems. It will host football during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sports: Football

North Paris Arena

The Villepinte Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a large modular sports facility named the 'North Paris Arena' during Paris 2024. It will host the preliminary boxing events and the fencing ranking round of the modern pentathlon.

Sports: Boxing, Modern Pentathlon

Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium - the Parc des Prince - will host football during the Games, including the final of the men's and women's football events.

Sports: Football

Paris La Defense Arena

With 13 km of stands, a framework of 5,500 tonnes and spreading over 28,000 square metres, the La Defense Arena is impressive in terms of its scale. However, it will be hosting a swimming event for the very first time during Paris 2024.

Sports: Swimming, Water Polo

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

Usually used for football as home stadium of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium will be utilised for different sports over the course of Paris 2024.

Sports: Basketball, Handball

Pont Alexandre III

A 45m-wide and 107m-long bride, the Pont Alexandre III will create a sceneric backdrop to many events during the Paris Olympics. It also connects the Grand Palais and the Invalides.

Sports: Cycling Road, Marathon Swimming, Triathlon

Porte de Chapelle Arena

The 8,000-seater arena follows the goal of the Paris Olympics to be the most eco-friendly Olympics ever. 80 percent of the building's surface will be covered with greenery, blending into parks and gardens. It will also be open to all.

Sports: Badminton, Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stade Roland-Garros

The iconic arena for the French Open, the historic venue will once again be the home for tennis during the Olympics, with its magnificent clay surface. The venue now also consists of a retractable roof.

Sports: Tennis, Boxing

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines BMX Stadium

Track cycling and the BMX events will find commonplace here. After the temporary facilities disappear post-Olympics, riders of all ages will still be welcome at the BMX track.

Sports: Cycling BMX Racing

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome

This avenue was constructed with the sole motive of being able to stage international competitions. Having hosted the French Track Championships in 2014, the World Championships in 2015, and the European Championships in 2016, this avenue will now host the Summer Olympics and the Paralympics.

Sports: Cycling Track

South Paris Arena

Once the venue to host the Paris Fair Trade, the place is part of the Paris Expo, a region that receives more than 7.5 million visitors every year. A decade-long renovation programme has made it ready for Paris 2024.

Sports: Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting

Stade de France

Despite hosting the final of Euro 2016, the Stade de France will not host a single football game during the Paris Olympics. Instead, it will host athletics and rugby sevens.

Sports: Athletics, Rugby Sevens

Teahupo'o, Tahiti

The surfing competitions will be conducted in Tahiti's Teahupo'o, providing a diverse touch to the competition. The venue has been designed keeping in mind the need to protect Tahiti's breathtaking natural surroundings.

Sports: Surfing

Trocadero

Located in the heart of Paris, Trocadero is situated exactly opposite the Eiffel Tower, and will be the venue for several athletics events during Paris 2024, namely the triathlon, road cycling, marathon and 20km walk.

Sports: Athletics, Cycling Road

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

The complex is structured around three core features of the Vaires-Torcy leisure base: the lake, the white-water stadium and the living area. It will play host to the rowing and canoe-kayak events during Paris 2024.

Sports: Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Rowing

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

The stadium was the main arena for Paris 1924, but it has had to go through several renovations to be able to be ready 100 years later. In 1924, it hosted the opening ceremony and the athletics events of the games. This time around, it will host field hockey.

Sports: Hockey