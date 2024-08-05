US sprint king Noah Lyles powered to gold by just five thousands of a second Sunday in the closest 100m in modern Olympic history, as Novak Djokovic added a tennis gold medal to his glittering CV. A thrilling ninth day of Olympic action also saw two world records tumble in the Paris pool, the first-ever gymnastics gold for an African nation and the Refugee Team's first medal in history. But as darkness fell, all eyes were trained on the lilac track of the Stade de France, where Lyles, 27, was bidding to end two decades of Olympic sprinting hurt for the US.

It was billed as one of the most open 100m finals ever and it did not disappoint, Lyles dipping to gold in 9.79sec, just three hundredths of a second separating the first four.

"I'm the wolf amongst wolves," said the outspoken Lyles, who see himself as the rightful sprinting heir to the legendary Usain Bolt.

"It's the one I wanted," said Lyles. "It's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents."

The American had failed to impress in his heat or semi-final, winning neither after sluggish starts.

But in the final he burst out of the blocks quicker and muscled through the field, pushing Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and US rival Fred Kerley into silver and bronze by the tightest of margins.

The shock 100m winner in Tokyo, Italy's Marcell Jacobs, came fifth despite registering a season's best 9.85sec.

No US athlete had won the 100m since Justin Gatlin at the 2004 Athens Games and the Americans were still smarting after Julien Alfred from tiny St.Lucia beat hot favourite Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100m final on Saturday.

'Biggest sporting success'

After an enthralling men's singles final, Djovokic sank to his knees sobbing after finally completing the "Golden Slam" by adding Olympic gold to his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The Serb took revenge on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after a painful defeat at Wimbledon last month, running out 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) winner on the Roland Garros clay.

"This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling," said the 37-year-old Serb.

In an emotional night at the tennis, Alcaraz also burst into tears during his TV interview, saying that he felt "that I let Spanish people down" by coming up just short.

'It's unbelievable'

In the pool, Bobby Finke from the United States smashed the 1,500m freestyle world record to seize gold and the US women also swam a new world best time for the 4x100m medley.

China took the men's 4x100m medley relay ahead of home favourites France with Marchand collecting a bronze medal to add to his four golds.

His five medals make him the joint most decorated athlete in Paris, along with fellow swimmers Mollie O'Callaghan from Australia and Torri Huske from the US.

Swedish veteran Sarah Sjoestroem capped her fifth Games by sealing the 50-100m freestyle double on a thrilling final day of action in La Defense Arena.

"It's unbelievable. I can definitely say, I'm not gonna be better than this. This is the peak of my career for sure," she said.

'Performance of her life'

On the golf course, world number one Scottie Scheffler from the United States grabbed gold, a course record-equalling 62 edging out Britain's Tommy Fleetwood and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Meanwhile, Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour conjured up "the performance of her life" to become the first African to win an Olympic gymnastics medal as she triumphed on the uneven bars.

More history in boxing, where Cindy Ngamba guaranteed the first medal for the Refugee Team as she cruised into the semi-final, ensuring at least a bronze.

Lin Yu-ting, the Taiwanese boxer engulfed in a major gender controversy, will also take at least a bronze after convincingly winning her quarter-final.

Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, also certain to win a medal, were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but cleared to box in the French capital.

But there was heartbreak for former Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin, who withdrew in tears from her women's singles semi-final after a distressing right knee injury.

There was a boost for organisers as the pollution levels in the River Seine were deemed low enough for the mixed triathlon relay to go ahead despite earlier training being scrapped.

Belgian triathlete Claire Michel has been taken "sick" after competing in the individual triathlon on Wednesday, said her national Olympic Committee (COIB).

"The COIB and Belgian Triathlon hope that the lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions at the Olympics," said the committee.

