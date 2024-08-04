Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon ended in 14th and 23rd place respectively in the qualification of the women's skeet competition at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. Maheshwari aggregated 118 across five series with the first three series taking place on Saturday. She recorded scores of 23, 24, 24, 25, 22. Raiza aggregated 113 after a sequence that read 21, 22, 23, 23, 24. Only the top six shooters in the qualifications make it to the final.

Italy's 2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Diana Bacosi also failed to clear the qualifications, finishing just below Maheshwari at 15th place with a total of 117.

On the first day qualifications, Maheshwari was closely following the leading pack at eighth position with an aggregate of 71. She had shot 23, 24, 24 and despite a 25 on Sunday, she could not make the cut.

Raiza was placed 25th among 29 shooters with an aggregate of 66 (21, 22, 23).

Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala are currently competing in the 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualifications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)