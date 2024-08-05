Lakshya Sen's hopes of winning an Olympic medal on Games debut went up in smoke after he lost in three games to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze playoff here on Monday. The 22-year-old from Almora squandered a one-game advantage as world number 7 Lee found his attack just in time to register a 13-21 21-16 21-11 win to secure the bronze. "I had my chances in the second set and could have definitely done better. But credit to him, he played a really good game. I think at the moment I'm just not able to think right now," a crestfallen Sen said after the match.

"I came well prepared for this match as well. It has been quite a tough week overall. But yeah, the fatigue kept on building. But I mean, I was ready to give my 100 per cent in this match." His loss means that it would be the first time in 12 years that India will return without a badminton medal from the Olympics.

However, the youngster did get a first against his name in his maiden Games appearance.

The 2021 world championships bronze and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold-winner signed off as India's first male shuttler to reach the Olympic semifinals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)