Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal for the country at the recently-concluded Paris Olympic Games, fulfilled a fantasy of his as he met the lead actor from the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasham, Dilip Joshi. Sehrawat spoke of his admiration for the show after winning a bronze medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category. Just days after the conclusion of the Paris Games, Sehrawat had the opportunity to meet 'Jethalal' (Dilip Joshi) from the show. Much to the delight of fans on social media, Sehrawat was presented Jalebi and Fafda as present by Joshi.

"Tab to bas Taarak Mehta dekhna accha lagta hai (When I am not doing wrestling, I love to watch 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)," Sehrawat had said after winning bronze medal in Paris.

Aman defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 in the men's 57kg bronze medal match after losing against Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi 0-10 in the semifinal. He thus made history by becoming the youngest-ever individual Olympic medallist from India at 21 years and just 24 days.

"I would like to thank all the citizens of the country for their support at the Paris Olympics. However, I was not able to bring a gold medal to the country but my next target is the Los Angeles Olympics. I will give my 100 percent to change the colour of the medal. Next time, I will definitely bring back a gold medal," he told IANS.

"I will work even harder and strive to make up for any shortcomings in this Olympics," the wrestler added.

Aman was the only male wrestler representing India in the quadrennial event. His outings have seen him secure an eighth Olympic medal for India in wrestling at the Olympics, two silvers and six bronze medals, extending its bid as the second most successful sport for the country in the Olympics behind Hockey.

With IANS Inputs