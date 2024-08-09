Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal to be awarded the silver medal in the women's wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was accepted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which has issued its first official statement. Vinesh, who will be represented by renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, filed a plea before the CAS ad hoc division at 2:00 PM on Friday. The CAS has confirmed that there was no time to annul her disqualification from the Olympic Games, due to the paucity of time.

Phogat then asked for a joint-silver medal to be issued to her in thee 50kg women's freestyle wrestling category. A decision on the matter is likely before the end of the Olympic Games.

CAS Statement On Vinesh Phogat's Plea:

"An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision)," the statement from the CAS, issued on Friday, read.

"The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final.

"However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal."

"The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games," the statement concluded.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is assisting Vinesh with her appeal after she was disqualified from the competition for being 100gm over the stipulated 50kg on the second day of her competition. She had made the weight on the first day and won three bouts on her way to the final.

United World Wrestling (UWW) competition rules stipulate that a wrestler's results would be annulled if he (or she) does not make the weight on either day of competition. IOA President Dr PT Usha and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh had requested UWW President Nenad Lalovic on Wednesday to not annul Vinesh's results from the first day.

