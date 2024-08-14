In a massive heart-break for India, Vinesh Phogat's petition for a joint Olympic silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday. Vinesh had entered the final of the women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024 after some great bouts, which included win against Japanese world champions Yui Susaki. However, on the morning of her final, Vinesh was found to be 100 gram overweight than the permissible limit, and hence she was disqualified.

After the CAS's verdict on Wednesday, which said, "The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed", the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reacted in a strong way saying they were exploring all possible options.

IOA president PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment. "The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," the IOA said in a statement.



"The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.

"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator."

The IOA called for a change in the rule to take into account player's well-being. It added that further legal options were being explored.

"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the IOA said.



"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times.



"We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public."