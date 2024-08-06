The Indian wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat delivered a stunning performance in her maiden bout of the Paris Olympics 2024 campaign as she defeated the top seed and the Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the women's 50kg freestyle round of 16. Susaki was leading 2-0 before the dying seconds of the game, right before Vinesh took her by surprise. The Indian wrestler produced a dramatic turnaround, in the second period, leaving her Japanese opponent stunned. Susaki, astounded by Vinesh's move, suffered a 3-2 defeat, as the Indian made it to the quarter-finals. Susaki decided to review the final move by Vinesh but the referees ruled the decision in the Indian's favour.

Vinesh wasn't the favourite going into the contest, with many suggesting that she could get a bronze medal after losing her opening bout. But, Vinesh arguably produced her best fight of the career, beating the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.

She will be going up against the 2019 European Champion, Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals, as per Olympics.com.

Yui is not only the defending champion but also a three-time world champion in the 50 kg freestyle category and the current Asian level champion.

Nisha Dahiya's Paris Olympics campaign met an unfortunate end as she succumbed to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarterfinals of the women's 68 kg competition on Monday.

Dahiya faced a 8-10 lost to Sol Gum. At one point, she was leading by 8-2, but she faced an injury and had to take some medical timeouts. Sol Gum took a full advantage of her opponent's injury and made a comeback which was just good enough to help her win the match.

In the round of 16, Nisha had defeated Tetiana Sova by 6-4 at the Champs de Mars Arena. Nisha could just make it to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympics.

Sova led 4-1 after the first round, but Nisha fought back in the second round to get five more points and turn around the contest in her favour.

A total of six Indian wrestlers will be competing at the Paris Olympics from August 5 to 11. Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat will be competing in the women's 50 kg category, having featured in 48 kg in the Rio 2016 Olympics and 53 kg in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Antim Panghal, who had won a Asian Games bronze last year, will be making her debut at the Olympics in the women's 53 kg category. She secured her quota for the Olympics with a World Championships bronze medal last year.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Anshu Malik (women's 57kg), and U-23 world champion Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg) are the other Indian wrestlers who will be competing in the Olympics for the first time ever.

Aman Sehrawat will be India's sole representative in men's wrestling, competing in freestyle wrestling. An Asian Games bronze medalist, he will in action during the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling.

India has secured seven wrestling medals at the Olympics: two silver and five bronze medals.

