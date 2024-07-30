Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's father, Ramkrishna Bhaker expressed his feelings as her daughter made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event. "I am very happy. This is big news for the whole country. I thank the countrymen for giving their love and blessings to Manu and also helping her in tough times," Ramkrishna Bhaker said while speaking to ANI.

Sarabjot's father, Jitender Singh, also expressed his feelings after his son bagged a bronze medal along with Bhaker.

"...Manu Bhaker and my son have won Bronze. Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and her family. We are delighted...First, I will visit the Gurudwara and pay obeisance...There will be celebrations in our village...," Jitender Singh said.

Sarabjot Singh's Assistant Coach, Gaurav Saini said, "It feels great. The entire nation is proud of them. They have reached this stage and won Bronze, with great hard work...Sarabjot has worked hard to win all the medals that he has bagged so far...He is very disciplined..."

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the Bronze Medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two in the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

The NRAI celebrated the success saying "India wins bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol as @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 beat Korea's Oh Ye Jin & Lee Won Ho 16-10 in the bronze match. Second medal for Manu at the Games. History!"

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the winning pair saying "Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the historic BRONZE medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event for Bharat! Your incredible teamwork has made the nation proud."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated India's shooters for their historic victory and the second medal at the Olympics.

"Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted. For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the entire nation was proud of the players of Haryana, "Players from Haryana have scripted history once again. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won Bronze at the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event and both of them are from Haryana. I am delighted that Haryana has contributed to the medals that players have won so far. The entire nation is proud of the players of Haryana."

