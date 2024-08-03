As Manu Bhaker finished in fourth place in the 25m pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics, the Indian shooter's father Ramkrishna Bhaker winning or losing is a part of the game. Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Ramkrishna said it would hurt him since she was close to winning her third medal at the Paris Olympics. He pointed out the bright side and said that Manu already has two medals in the ongoing Summer Games.

"Winning or losing is a part of the game. But to get so close to a medal and lose it, hurts for quite a long time, but the good thing for Manu is that she has already won two medals...," Ramkrishna said.

Manu came close to becoming the first Indian to win three medals at the Summer Games, however, the 22-year-old missed the chance after finishing in fourth place in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Manu's voyage came to an end when she was pitted in a shoot-off against the former world record holder Veronika Major of Hungary as they were tied at 28 points.

Jiin Yang of South Korea secured the top spot to clinch the gold medal. Camille Jedrzejewski of France had to settle for second place. Meanwhile, Hungary's Veronika Major finished in third place.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

