France vs Spain Live Streaming, Men's Football Final, Olympics 2024: A new men's football Olympic champion will be crowned as France face Spain in the Paris Olympics 2024 final. France have the opportunity to add to their medal tally by winning football gold on home soil, whereas Spain will be hoping to go one better, having had to settle for silver in Tokyo 2020. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is the top scorer for France this Olympics with four goals, including two in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Barcelona's young midfielder Fermin Lopez has scored the most for Spain, also with four.

When will the France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match take place?

The France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match will take place on Friday, August 9 (IST).

Where will the France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match take place?

The France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

What time will the France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match start?

The France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match will take start at 9:30 PM.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast the France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match?

The France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match?

The France vs Spain Olympics 2024 Men's Football Final match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)