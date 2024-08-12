Former Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley announced his retirement from diving on Monday following the Paris Games. Daley, who won five Olympic medals during his decorated career, revealed the decision to call time on the sport during an interview with British Vogue. The 30-year-old bowed out after winning silver in the Olympic men's synchronised 10m platform in France, having clinched the gold medal in the same event at the Tokyo Games three years ago. "I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It's the right time to call it a day," Daley said. Daley emerged as the star of British diving after first competing at the Olympics in the 2008 Beijing Games aged just 14.

He won bronze at the 2012 Olympics in London in the 10m platform, as well as bronze in the men's synchronised 10m platform in Rio 2016.

Daley had effectively retired after his gold medal success in Tokyo, before deciding to return for a fifth Olympics in Paris in order to compete in front of his two children.

"It feels very, very surreal. I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics," he told Vogue.

"There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done.

"But when I walked out, and saw my husband (Lance) and kids (Robbie and Phoenix) and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, you know what? This is exactly why I did this. "It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement