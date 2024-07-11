Just a few days to go before the Olympic Games in Paris, some of the top stars of track and field will gather at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille in Monaco for the ninth meet of the 2024 Diamond League on Friday, hoping to test their skills before the mega event. With the elite track and field event featuring several Paris 2024-bound athletes, competing in 14 Diamond disciplines, fans can expect some tough competitions before the year's biggest sports extravaganza.

The focus will be on the men's 400-metre hurdles event, which is expected to give viewers a taste of the Olympics finals, as it will see the three fastest runners in the discipline's history compete in Monaco.

World record holder Karsten Warholm (Norway), 2022 Diamond League 400m hurdles champion Alison dos Santos (Brazil), and 2023 Diamond League 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin (United States) are set to battle it out in an eight-man field. The three have clocked the 15 fastest times in the discipline's history and will meet for the first time since the 2023 Diamond League final where Benjamin emerged victorious.

Other track and field stars in action across disciplines feature Tokyo 2020 men's 1500m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), Tokyo 2020 men's 110m hurdles gold medallist Hansle Parchment (Jamaica), and 2019 Diamond League women's 100m winner Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain) in a packed slate.

Diamond Disciplines at Monaco 2024:

Men: High jump, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles

Women: Javelin throw, Pole vault, Triple jump, 100m, 400m, 2000m, 5000m

The Diamond League 2024 will be held on Friday (July 12) at the Stade Louis II, Fontvieille, Monaco from 11:30 PM IST onwards.

The event will be live streamed in India on JioCinema and broadcast on TV by Sports18 - 1 (HD), Sports18 - 3.

