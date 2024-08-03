India's Deepika Kumari on Saturday qualified for the quarterfinals of the women's individual archery event after defeating Germany's Michelle Kroppen in the 1/8 elimination round but Bhajan Kaur crashed out following a loss to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa 6-5. Deepika will be in action again later on Saturday. The Indian defeated her German rival 6-4 in the elimination round after recording a score of 27-24 in the first set to garner two points. The two then shot 27-27 in the second set to share the points. Deepika won the third set 26-25 for two more points.

In the fourth set, the German took two points with a 29-27 win but Deepika was already ahead by two points heading into the final set.

In the fifth set, the rivals were tied at 27-all and split the points, but Deepika walked away with a 6-4 win to make it to the quarterfinals.

In the other contest, India's Bhajan fought well but her Indonesian opponent was far too good on the day.

Choirunisa was ahead by two points with a scoreline of 4-2 by the third set. After the Indonesian won the first set 29-28 for two points, Bhajan took two points in the next to make it 27-25.

However, in the third set Choirunisa bounced back to win 28-26. In the fourth, the Indian archer did well to take one point home with a scoreline of 28-28 and as did the Indonesian, taking the scoreline to 5-3.

In the fifth and final set, Bhajan did extremely well to earn two points with the scoreline drawn at 27-27, forcing the contest into shoot-off where she shot eight while her opponent shot nine.

Bhajan thus lost 5-6 to the Indonesian archer in the 1/8 Elimination round for the quarterfinals.

