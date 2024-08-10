The suspense of Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for Olympic silver deferred continues. Earlier, it was said that the verdict would come by Saturday, 9:30PM IST. But it has now been deferred. In a fresh statement, it has been said that the the 'decision' will be 'issued' by Sunday (August 11), 9:30 PM IST. The 'reasoned order' will be issued at a later date. Vinesh Phogat had appealed in the CAS against her disqualification from the women's 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games for being 100 gram overweight.

"The ad hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6-00 p.m. on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Abritator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision. The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement said.

A report by news agency PTI, quoting an IOA source, said the decision is likely to be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Games in Paris.

Japanese Olympic champion Rei Higuchi offered his support to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was debarred from her final in the Paris Games for being 100gm above the prescribed limit. Higuchi, the gold-medallist in men's 57kg freestyle event, was eliminated from the qualifiers of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago for being overweight by just 50gm. He eventually even lost a playoff bout and could not compete in his home Olympics despite being highly rated even at that time.

"I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest," Higuchi, who defeated India's Aman Sehrawat in the 57kg freestyle category semifinals en route his gold, wrote on X while commenting on Vinesh's retirement announcement.

Before his gold in Paris, Higuchi had won a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

"I have passed through a setback and despair, but I managed to succeed by believing myself. Still, I don't think I could've won the gold medal with my efforts alone," Higuchi was quoted as saying by 'Japan News' as he looked back at the Tokyo debacle for which he blamed his fondness for junk food at that time.

