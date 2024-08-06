Venting out his frustration at Indian badminton stars' near-misses in the Paris Olympic Games, Prakash Padukone on Monday said it's high time that players learn to withstand pressure, become accountable and start delivering results after receiving support. Padukone's comments came after Lakshya Sen succumbed to pressure in his bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia, meaning the entire Indian badminton contingent drew a blank at the Paris Games. However, Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa, a part of India's badminton contingent in the 2024 Olympics, isn't happy seeing Padukone throwing shuttles under the bus.

"Disappointing to see this. If a player wins, everyone jumps on the bandwagon to take credit, and if they lose, it's just the player's fault?!" Ponnappa wrote in an Instagram story.

"Why aren't coaches held responsible for lack of preparation and getting the player ready? They are the first ones to take credit for wins; why not take responsibility for their players' losses as well? At the end of the day, winning takes team effort and losing is also the team's responsibility. You can't suddenly push the player under the bus and blame it all on the player."

Ashwini Ponnappa's two cents on yesterday's statement where Padukone sir indirectly gave a stern message to Lakshya and the other athletes. pic.twitter.com/3aDYw0loJT — Valmoth (@valmoth1) August 6, 2024

The former All England champion said India must focus on giving mind training to its athletes, so that they can learn to counter pressure situations.

He also suggested that there must be a system in place, like it is in China, where they do not depend on one player and succeed in churning out players.

"We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line. Like they do in cricket. You have the main team, then the 'A' team, then the under-19 team, under-17 team. So we need to focus. There is a lot of talent, there is absolutely no doubt but a combined effort is required," he told reporters.

"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility." Sen squandered an opening game advantage and an 8-3 lead in the second to go down 21-13 16-21 11-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the 71-minute clash.

Padukone said the 22-year-old from Almora needs both -- mind training as well game improvement.

"He needs to work a little bit, when he's playing with the wind. Everybody has a problem but I think he has more problem than others. If you saw the first game, the Malaysian played a lot of them and went out. You were not able to control so it happens but you must learn to control and make less mistakes.

"Mistakes will happen, everybody is comfortable playing against the wind because you can play freely without any hesitation but Lakshya probably needs both. A little bit of mind training and the focus on mind training plus a little bit of practice and a little better control he needs to work on the court as well." For Padukone, it was pressure that got to Sen, who wilted when Lee unleashed his power-packed strokes. "Earlier we were not even getting to number four. One thing is very clear, we need to focus more on mind training. We don't give enough attention for sports psychology which is very important," Padukone said.

"In the Olympics, if you've seen a lot of top players have all lost, not because they were not good technically or physically but because they couldn't handle the pressure.

"Olympics is all about handling pressure so all the more important that we pay more attention to mind, do meditation, yoga." Padukone felt that shooter Manu Bhaker probably could do well because she was not under pressure.

"People who are favorites are always under pressure and have not done so well as expected. Most of our medals even in the earlier Olympics have come from people whom we have not expected anything because there is no pressure."

India have roped in several foreign coaches and Padukone, who trains PV Sindhu, said it's time that India bring sports psychologists from abroad.

"It's high time we have foreign sports psychologists also. This is not to take away anything from the Indian sports psychologist. Some of them are good but I think high time you know the players also realise the importance of sports psychology," he said.

"It cannot be done just three months before the Olympics or if somebody wants to do well in the next Olympics they have to start right now and be at it throughout only then will it make a difference."

