Rachael "Raygun" Gunn, an Australian woman breakdancer at Paris Olympics 2024, has become a subject of intense social media chatter over her performance at the Games. She was ridiculed on the internet for her unique Paris Olympics routine, triggering memes and jokes from fans all across the globe. Raygun's breaking performance, featuring one move compared to a kangaroo hopping, lost all three of her match-ups against rival dancers, or B-Girls. After receving a lot of backlash, Gunn has now hit back at her critics and asked the media to stop harassing her and her loved ones in a video she posted on social media.

"Hi everyone, Raygun here. I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me, I really appreciate the positivity and I'm glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives, that's what I hoped," 36-year-old Gunn said in a video on Instagram.

"I didn't realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating. While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all, truly. I'm honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking's Olympic debut. What the other athletes have achieved has just been phenomenal," she added.

Taking a jibe at those who questioned her selection for the event in Paris, Gunn said, "I'd like to ask everyone to please refer to the recent statement made by the AOC, as well as the posts on the Ausbreaking Instagram page, as well as the WDSF Breaking for Gold page."

"Bit of a fun fact for you, there are actually no points in breaking. If you want to see how the judges thought I compared to my opponents, you can actually see the comparison percentages across the five criteria on Olympics.com."

While revealing that she will be in Europe for few weeks to enjoy some "pre-planned downtime", Gunn asked the media to "stop harassing" her family, her friends and the Australian breaking community, among others.

"Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this so I ask you to please respect their privacy," said the 36-year-old Sydney university lecturer.

"I'll be happy to answer more questions on my return to Australia."

Meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has issued a strong condemnation of an online petition that criticised the selection of Gunn for the Paris Olympics.

The petition, which has amassed over 45,000 signatures, demands an apology from Gunn and Australia's Olympic Chef de Mission, Anna Meares, and alleged that Gunn's selection was flawed.

AOC chief executive officer Matt Carroll said the petition contains numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic Team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.

"It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way. It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We are demanding that it be removed from the site immediately," Carroll said.

"The petition has stirred up public hatred without any factual basis. It's appalling. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way and we are supporting Dr Gunn and Anna Meares at this time," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)