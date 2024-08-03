Nikhat Zareen described her pre-quarterfinal defeat at the Paris Games as the most excruciating loss of her career and the Indian boxing star vowed to return with renewed passion to achieve her dream of winning an Olympic medal. Nikhat, who was a strong medal contender before the Games, bowed out of the 50kg women's boxing competition following an unanimous decision loss to top seed reigning Asian Games champion Wu Yu of China.

"The Olympic dream I've cherished for so long didn't unfold as I had hoped. After countless hours of training, sacrifices, and unwavering determination, this moment slipped through my fingers," Nikhat wrote in an Instagram post.

"This defeat is the hardest I've ever faced; it cuts deep and is almost unbearable. My heart is heavy, but it remains unbroken. I accept it with grace and will do my best to find a way forward in my life," she added.

Nikhat was the first of six Indian boxers to qualify for the Paris Olympics, where she made a maiden appearance.

"Winning an Olympic medal was my greatest dream, and I fought with everything I had to get here. The Paris 2024 journey was filled with challenges-battling through a year of injury, struggling to reclaim my spot, fighting for the opportunity to compete, and overcoming countless obstacles, all for the chance to represent our country on this global stage." "I'm deeply grateful for the chance to pursue my dream, but destiny had other plans. Not achieving it here in Paris is devastating. I wish I could turn back time and put in even more effort for a different outcome, but that remains a wish." The two-time world champion, whose sparkling trophy cabinet is just missing an Olympic medal, vowed to come back stronger.

"I promise this isn't the end. I'll return home to recover and clear my mind. This dream is still alive, and I will continue to chase it with renewed passion. This is not goodbye but a promise to return, to fight harder, and to make you all proud. Thank you for standing by me. The journey continues."