Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual medal at the Olympics, has been conferred with the Olympic Order for his outstanding services to the Olympic movement. The Olympic Order is the highest award given by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for meritorious services. Bindra, a member of the IOC Athletes Commission, is the first Indian to receive the Olympic Order and was hailed by many prominent persons for this achievement. The decision to confer the award on Bindra was taken at the IOC Executive Board meeting in Paris on Saturday. The information was put on social media by many handles associated with government bodies.

"It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has today decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic November," IOC President Thomas Bach informed Bindra in a letter on Monday.

Bindra was informed that the award ceremony will take place during the 142nd IOC Session to be held in Paris on August 10.

"May I take this opportunity to address you my most sincere congratulations on this award. Looking forward to seeing you in Paris," Bach said in the letter dated July 20, 2024.

Dr. Mandaviya hails Bindra

Among those who wrote congratulatory messages to Bindra was Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Congratulations to @Abhinav_Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement! His achievement fills us with pride and is truly well-deserved. His name alone has inspired generations of shooters and Olympians," Dr Mandaviya, who is also Minister of Labour and Employment, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

The official handle of IPL side Lucknow Super Giants also congratulated Bindra on getting the award.

"History-maker, once again, Congratulations Abhinav Bindra," said the post on X, which was accompanied by a photo of Bindra when he won India's maiden individual gold medal in men's 10mair rifle in Beijing 2008.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)