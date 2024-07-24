Around 1,000 French police officers will be on duty on Wednesday to protect Israel's football match against Mali at the Paris Olympics where protests are also expected, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The game involving the Israeli team at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, as well as the Ukraine-Iraq match in the southeastern city of Lyon, have been identified by French security forces as high risk. "All the competitions have a security plan, but it's true that these two matches, and particularly the match at the Parc des Princes, will have security, an anti-terror perimeter," Darmanin told BFM television and RMC radio.

"Tonight at the Parc des Princes there will be a thousand police officers who will ensure that we are there for the sport," he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will attend the match.

All Israeli athletes at the Paris Games, which start officially on Friday, will have round-the-clock personal security provided by elite French police, both inside the Olympic village and every time they leave the compound in northern Paris.

A French police source told AFP that security forces were "expecting actions and disturbances around the stadium" on Wednesday and said it was possible that "people shout insults from the stands" or that there is "whistling and flags shown during the hymns, for example."

The game kicks off at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT).

Europalestine, a French activist group behind recent protests, told the Guardian newspaper that it was planning a peaceful demonstration inside the stadium to protest the "genocide" in Gaza.

"We do not take (the threat) lightly, we are on high alert and all athletes have been informed of the situation," said Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer.

"Our duty to protect our athletes, in cooperation with the French authorities, is of the utmost importance," he added.

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday rejected a Palestinian demand that Israel be barred from the Paris Games over the war in Gaza.

The Palestine Olympic Committee asked for a ban on Israel in a letter to the IOC, citing the bombings of the besieged Gaza Strip as a breach of the Olympic truce.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday at least 39,090 people have been killed in more than nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

