Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory messages after 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Paralympic Games. Lekhara won bronze in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics, to add to her gold medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event. "More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed her as "India's golden girl".

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik also congratulated Avani Lekhara, sharing a video from her event.

"Avani Lekhara, take a bow young lady! A Bronze in 50m Rifle to add to your historic Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. A performance for the ages! Many Congratulations," wrote Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Several others also congratulated Avani Lekhara on her feat.

Avani Lekhara's bronze took India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics to 12. India has won two gold, six silver and four bronze medals in Tokyo so far.