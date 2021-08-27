Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian to enter the semi-finals of the Paralympic Table Tennis competition and has assured India a medal. The 34-year-old Gujarat-based paddler defeated the defending champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in just 18 minutes in the women's singles quarterfinal Class 4 category. "I would like to thank all Indians because of their blessing and love I am able to achieve this. I will play the semifinal tomorrow so keep showering your love for me," said Bhavina after the game.

"Extremely proud of Bhavinaben's effort, very sincere preparation. Kudos to her consistent practice and focus on training. Very calm when she is competing. Even the loss in the first match did not make her lose wits around her. She takes on pressure so beautifully," said President of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Deepa Malik.

"Mental training and skill together have been her arsenal to keep winning. She confirms the slot in the medal position but we want to see a brighter medal. We are so proud of her, confirming the first medal for the country at the showpiece event. I am so proud of Bhavinaben and excited for tomorrow's match," added the PCI President.

Bhavinaben will be in action in the semifinals at 6:10 am (IST) on Saturday.