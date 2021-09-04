Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar Wins Bronze In Badminton Men’s Singles SL3
Tokyo Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar sealed a 2-0 win (22-20, 21-13) against Daisuke Fujihara to win bronze in badminton men's SL3 singles event on Saturday.
Tokyo Paralympics: Manoj Sarkar defeated Daisuke Fujihara to win bronze on Saturday.© Instagram
Paralympics: India's Manoj Sarkar wins bronze after beating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in badminton men's singles (SL3) event
