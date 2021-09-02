Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Prachi Yadav Qualifies For Women's Canoe Sprint Semifinal
Tokyo Paralympics: Prachi Yadav qualified for the women's canoe sprint semifinal, which will be held on Friday.
- Prachi Yadav qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event
- She recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds
- Great Britain's Emma Wiggs finished ahead of her
India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway. The semifinal will be held on Friday. Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.
