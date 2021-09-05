Indian para-athletes produced some stunning performances in Tokyo to give the country its best ever medal haul at the Paralympics. India finished with a total of 19 medals with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. This was the best-ever showing for India at the Paralympic Games, bettering its previous best of four medals at the 2016 Rio Games. India had won a total of 12 medals before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics but the tally swelled to 31 thanks to brilliance of the para-athletes in the Japanese capital.

Shooters Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and bronze, and Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and bronze, were the top performers for India with two medals each.

Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar finished at the top of the podium.

Here is the complete list of the Indian medallists at the Tokyo Paralympic Games:

Gold Medal Winners:

Avani Lekhara, Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl

Sumit Antil, Men's Javelin Throw F64

Manish Narwal, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Pramod Bhagat, Badminton Men's Singles SL3

Krishna Nagar, Badminton Men's Singles SH6

Silver Medal Winners:

Bhavinaben Patel, Women's Singles Table Tennis - Class 4

Nishad Kumar, Men's High Jump T47

Devendra Jhajharia, Men's Javelin Throw F46

Yogesh Kathuniya, Men's Discus Throw F56

Singhraj Adhana, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Men's High Jump T63

Praveen Kumar, Men's High Jump T64

Suhas L. Yathiraj, Badminton Men's Singles SL4

Bronze Medal Winners:

Sundar Singh Gurjar, Men's Javelin Throw F46

Singhraj Adhana, Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1

Sharad Kumar, Men's High Jump T63

Avani Lekhara, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1

Promoted

Harvinder Singh, Men's Individual Recurve Archery

Manoj Sarkar, Badminton Men's Singles SL3