List Of Indian Medallists At Tokyo Paralympics
India finished with a total of 19 medals with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Highlights
- India won 19 medals at Tokyo Paralympics
- This was the best ever performance by Indian contingent at Paralympics
- Out of 19 medals 5 were gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze
Indian para-athletes produced some stunning performances in Tokyo to give the country its best ever medal haul at the Paralympics. India finished with a total of 19 medals with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. This was the best-ever showing for India at the Paralympic Games, bettering its previous best of four medals at the 2016 Rio Games. India had won a total of 12 medals before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics but the tally swelled to 31 thanks to brilliance of the para-athletes in the Japanese capital.
Shooters Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and bronze, and Singhraj Adhana, who won a silver and bronze, were the top performers for India with two medals each.
Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar finished at the top of the podium.
Here is the complete list of the Indian medallists at the Tokyo Paralympic Games:
Gold Medal Winners:
Avani Lekhara, Women's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing SHl
Sumit Antil, Men's Javelin Throw F64
Manish Narwal, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Pramod Bhagat, Badminton Men's Singles SL3
Krishna Nagar, Badminton Men's Singles SH6
Silver Medal Winners:
Bhavinaben Patel, Women's Singles Table Tennis - Class 4
Nishad Kumar, Men's High Jump T47
Devendra Jhajharia, Men's Javelin Throw F46
Yogesh Kathuniya, Men's Discus Throw F56
Singhraj Adhana, P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
Mariyappan Thangavelu, Men's High Jump T63
Praveen Kumar, Men's High Jump T64
Suhas L. Yathiraj, Badminton Men's Singles SL4
Bronze Medal Winners:
Sundar Singh Gurjar, Men's Javelin Throw F46
Singhraj Adhana, Men's 10m Air Pistol Shooting SH1
Sharad Kumar, Men's High Jump T63
Avani Lekhara, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Shooting SH1
Harvinder Singh, Men's Individual Recurve Archery
Manoj Sarkar, Badminton Men's Singles SL3