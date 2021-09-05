Story ProgressBack to home
India Registers Its Best Showing At Paralympics With A Total Of 19 Medals In Tokyo
India registered its largest ever medal haul at the Paralympic Games finishing with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in Tokyo.
India registered its largest ever medal haul at the Paralympic Games finishing with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in Tokyo. With a total of 19 medals, India went past its previous best tally of four medals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. In fact, India had a total medal count of 12 before the Tokyo Paralympics, but the tally now stands at 31.
More to follow...
