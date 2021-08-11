India women's hockey player Vandana Katariya on Wednesday said that her side was shattered after losing the bronze medal game against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, but nonetheless, they performed really well at the Games. "We were shattered after losing the bronze medal match, didn't win a medal but have won hearts. The team performed well at the Olympics," Katariya told reporters on Wednesday upon arriving in Dehradun. Katariya was welcomed to a thunderous response as she arrived in her hometown of Dehradun on Wednesday morning.

The Indian women's hockey team moved up to the 8th position according to the latest FIH world rankings.

The Indian eves, who faced three losses in the initial matches, went on to pull off arguably the biggest upset as they beat World No.3 Australian side in what was their first-ever quarter-final of the Olympics.

