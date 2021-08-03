Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Games: US Gymnast Simone Biles Takes Beam Bronze On Olympic Return
Simone Biles walked into the arena to a loud cheer on Tuesday.© AFP
Simone Biles made her long-awaited return to the Olympic Games on Tuesday, taking bronze in the beam final won by Chinese teenager Guan Chenchen at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. It was the US superstar's first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women's team final last week, struggling with the "twisties", a condition meaning gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.
