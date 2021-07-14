IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will open nine days from now on July 23. The meeting was also attended by Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko. In addition, the IOC was informed by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee about the 8,000-plus people involved in the Games who travelled to Japan between July 1-13. All were subject to the Tokyo 2020 screening testing regime, and all underwent pre-departure tests and health checks. Only three tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival and were immediately isolated, while the close contacts have been subject to the relevant quarantine measures.

After the meeting, the IOC President said: "I would like to express my heartfelt respect and gratitude to the Government and the people of Japan for welcoming us. There are nine days left until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Athletes from all over the world are now arriving in Tokyo. The Games will unite the world in all our diversity. They will show that we are stronger together in all our solidarity."

"The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has done a fantastic job in preparing for these Games and to make Tokyo the best-prepared Olympic city ever. Achieving this was only possible because of the fantastic volunteers and their dedicated staff. The IOC is sitting in the same boat and we are rowing in the same direction, enjoying the full support of the Government of Japan," he added.