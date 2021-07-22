The biggest sporting spectacle - the Olympic Games - will kick off on Friday, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. And with just a day to go for the opening ceremony of the Summer Games, the atmosphere is electrifying among the fans as well as athletes. The top athletes from across the globe have landed in Tokyo and have been sharing pictures from the Olympic village on their respective social media accounts. On Thursday, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth bumped into the number one ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic and shared the special moment with his followers by posting a selfie with the Serbian star on Twitter. "Pic of the day," Praneeth tweeted.

Fans of the badminton player were also pleased to see their favourite stars in one frame.

A fan also used the result of Djokovic's remarkable comeback win over Greece star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final to inspire the Indian shuttler."An event where cross-country Champions meet. Superb Sai. Think about this score, where such comebacks are also possible," the user wrote along with an infographic of Djokovic.

"Being in the Olympic village is a great place to stay since the world's best sports players stay. There will be quite a few chances to run info, get it into great sportsmen and inspire," said another follower.

"The best part of being an international athlete. You got to meet greats," read one of the comments.

Praneeth's followers also wished the duo good luck for their upcoming challenge.

"All the very best, Praneeth. Also, wish Nole the best from our side," said a fan.

Praneeth is the only shuttler from the country to qualify for the men's singles competition at the Tokyo Games. He is seeded 13th and is placed in Group D alongside Mark Caljouw (NED) and Misha Zilberman (ISR).