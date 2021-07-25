Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra Stuns World No 32 To Reach Women's Singles 3rd Round
India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday beat world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics.
Manika Batra came from behind to beat her Ukrainian opponent on Sunday.© AFP
India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday beat world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics. The world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match that lasted 57 minutes.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics Table Tennis Manika Batra
