If a wrestler contracts COVID-19 infection ahead of his title clash during the Tokyo Olympics, the losing semi-finalist will get a shot at gold medal, according to the regulations published for the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). However, there was no clarity as to what will happen to the finalist, who was at least assured of a silver medal.

The wrestling competition in 18 weight categories -- six each in freestyle, women and greco-roman -- will begin from August 1.

India will field seven wrestlers, including four women.

The IOC published the Sports Specific Regulations (SSR) for all the sporting disciplines on Saturday to make it clear what happens of the athletes get infection during the competition.

"In Wrestling, if an athlete is not able to compete due to COVID-19, the athlete will not be disqualified and will be marked as ''DNS'' (Did Not Start). The opponent receives a bye into the next round," the regulations stated.

"In case the athlete has reached the final and is no longer able to compete due to COVID-19 the athlete eliminated in the respective semi-final will fill the vacant place and compete in the final," it added.

As of now India is set to field a women's doubles team of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in the tennis competition of the Games.

As per the regulations for tennis, the IOC clarified that,"athletes unable to start the competition due to COVID-19 will not be disqualified and will be marked as DNS."

"In case the athlete has started the competition and can no longer compete due to COVID-19 will be marked as W/O (walkover). The opponent will receive a bye and the minimum result of the athlete is protected."

The men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan has missed the cut and were fifth alternate team till recently to enter the field in case of withdrawals.

No singles player has made the cut.