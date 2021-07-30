Tokyo Olympics: India Beat Japan 5-3 In Men's Hockey, Finish Second In Pool A
Tokyo Olympics: India registered their third consecutive win in the men's hockey competition as they thrashed Japan 5-3 in their last group stage match.
Highlights
- Indian men's hockey team finished second in Pool A
- Indian men's hockey team will next be in action in the quarterfinals
- Indian men's hockey team won four of their five matches
The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics here on Friday. Already assured of a quarterfinal berth going into the match, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th), and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium. By virtue of this win, India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games. The Kookaburras ended their pool engagements on top with four wins and a draw.
India's lone defeat -- a 1-7 drubbing -- came at the hands of Australia. The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals.