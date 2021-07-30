Boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen in women's Welter (64-69kg) quarterfinal bout to assure India of another medal on Friday. Lovlina qualified for the semi-finals and hence she is assured of at least a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She won the bout via a 4:1 split decision. Lovlina had won the first round 3:2 with three out of five judges giving the verdict in favour of the Indian boxer. She dominated the next round and judges awarded Round 2 unanimously in her favour. In the third and final round, Lovlina secured a 4:1 won and sealed a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Lovlina had defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany in her Round of 16. She had won that bout 3:2 on Tuesday. Lovlina will now take on top seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final bout. With her historic win, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer and third overall after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to clinch an Olympic medal.

On July 24, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won India's first-ever silver medal in the weightlifting discipline at Olympics. She had clinched the silver with a total lift of 202kg (87kg Snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk).