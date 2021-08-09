Tokyo Olympics Athletes Felicitation Ceremony LIVE: Lovlina Borgohain, Men's Hockey Team Felicitated
Olympic Athletes Felicitation Ceremony Updates: India's Olympic stars are being felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.
Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia, the men's and women's hockey teams among others are in attendance as the felicitation ceremony for India's Olympic medallists has begun. India's Olympic stars are being felicitated in New Delhi by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others. Athletes from the Indian contingent returned home from the Tokyo Olympics on Monday and were accorded a grand welcome. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who won the men's javelin throw final at the Games, silver-medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze medal in wrestling are some of India's Olympic medal winners. The men's and women's hockey teams also tasted glory with the men's team ending their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal and the women's team finishing fourth.
Here Are The Live Updates From The Felicitation Ceremony
- 20:09 (IST)Manpreet Singh, the captain of Indian men's hockey team, is being felicitatedEvery Olympian has brought laurels to the country. All of them deserve an applause, says Manpreet Singh, and all in attendance respond.
- 19:58 (IST)Indian men's hockey team is being felicitated nowPlayers of the Indian men's hockey team are being invited to the stage for the felicitation ceremony, starting with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh and others.Kiren Rijiju and Nisith Pramanik felicitate the players.
- 19:56 (IST)Feels very good to bring medal for the country, says Lovlina BorgohainI will continue to work hard to bring more laurels for the country. I had only thought of winning the gold medal at the Olympics, says Lovlina Borgohain.
- 19:54 (IST)Lovlina Borgohain is being felicitated nowBoxer Lovlina won the bronze medal in women's Welter category at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 19:52 (IST)"Thanks for all the love and affection": Bajrang PuniaIt feels like I have won a medal again, says Punia on being felicitated after his bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 19:51 (IST)Bajrang Punia is being felicitated nowHe won the bronze medal in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Games. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State Nisith Pramanik felicitate Punia.
- 19:50 (IST)You have inspired the youth of the country, says Sports Minister Anurag ThakurAnurag Thakur says the Olympains who returned as medallists from Tokyo have become sources of inspiration for the rest of the youth in the country.
- 19:45 (IST)We have waited 121 years for Olympic medal in athletics, says Anurag ThakurWe have waited for 121 years for an Olympic medal in athletics and Neeraj Chopra ended that wait. Neeraj, you haven't just won a medal but also the hearts of Indians. You have inspired generations to come in the future, says Anurag Thakur
- 19:43 (IST)Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addresses the audienceThis evening belongs to India's Olympians who have brought laurels to this country, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.He invokes the "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" call and all athletes chant in unison.
- 19:40 (IST)Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik addresses the auidenceNisith Pramanik addresses the athletes and dignitaries at the felicitation ceremony.
- 19:33 (IST)When the women's hockey team arrived home
Just arrived in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YDS9EVnoHi— Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 9, 2021
- 19:32 (IST)National Anthem is being played nowAll present are on their feet now as as the Indian national anthem is being played.A glorious moment for all Indians.
- 19:30 (IST)The athletes and dignitaries have arrivedSports Minister Anurag Thakur is seated on the stage along with India's Olympic medallists.Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is also seated and next to him are wrestler Bajrang Punia and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.
- 19:28 (IST)When Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain arrived this morningOlympic medallists Neeraj Chopra and Lovlina Borgohain arrived in the country on Monday.
- 19:23 (IST)Neeraj Chopra, men's hockey team, women's hockey team to be felicitatedIndia's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics, Neeraj Chopra, who won the men's javelin throw final at the Games, is among the athletes who will be felicitated.The women's hockey team has also arrived at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi, the venue for the ceremony.
- 19:20 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to live updates from the felicitation ceremony of India's Olympic medallists.India's medallists from Tokyo Olympics will be felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others in New Delhi.