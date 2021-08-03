After defeating China's He Bing Jiao in the women's Olympic badminton bronze medal match, PV Sindhu took to social media to thank everyone for their wishes and support in the ongoing Tokyo Games. Sindhu bounced back from a semifinal defeat to cruise past Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight games. Taking to Twitter, Sindhu wrote, "I appreciate all the well wishes and words of support from the bottom of my heart. I carried it all the way through and it means the world to me, just as this medal means everything for me to represent our nation. The Tokyo Olympics has been an experience that I will not forget, from preparing for 5 years to stepping in the medal podium- each moment is forever etched with me."

She also thanked people who helped her throughout her journey to the Olympics.

"It's been a day and I still have no words to describe the feeling of holding an Olympic medal, it's always a dream come true each time. It's never just been a solo journey for me to get where I am, I am incredibly thankful to the people in my life who have continuously been with me through it all", she wrote.

She further added, "I cannot thank everyone, but please know that I am so incredibly thankful and grateful for each and every person who has been there with me and the journey does not stop here!"

Sindhu was in fine form during her run to the finals, defeating Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinal in straight games. But her four-match unbeaten streak run came to an end in a heartbreaking defeat to world number one Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinal.