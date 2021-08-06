Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, said it is time a second part was made for 'Chak De! India' after his side's stunning run at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian women's team came agonisingly close to winning its first-ever Olympic medal but suffered a heartbreaking loss to Great Britain in the bronze medal match. The Indian team might not have won a medal but won the hearts of hockey fans around the world thanks to some sterling performances in Tokyo. "I think the movie Chak De! India is a great movie. I have watched it. The girls have been inspired but I told the girls, listen, we are also in our own movie. I think it is time for Chak De! India second part," Sjoerd Marijne told NDTV.

Marijne also took to Twitter to thank Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of India's head coach in the movie Chak De! India, for his support.

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

India had one of their finest performances at the Olympics, reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Indian women's hockey team had finished fourth in 1980 Moscow Olympics but after several countries boycotted the Games, only six teams participated at the event.