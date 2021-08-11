Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu met cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday. The Indian weightlifter took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Tendulkar, saying that his "words of wisdom and motivation" will always stay with her. "Loved meeting @sachin_rt Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired," Mirabai Chanu captioned the images from her meeting with the Indian cricket legend.

In the pictures, Sachin can be seen admiring the silver medal won by the 27-year-old. Tendulkar also presented Mirabai Chanu with a bouquet of flowers.

Sachin also posted on Instagram with the caption, "@mirabai_chanu can lift spirits as easily as she lifts weights! Was wonderful spending time with you. You're a champion whose journey can inspire several more champions! Keep soaring in your life & career!."

Chanu was the first Indian to get on the medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Games. She lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) in total to take home the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category.

Chanu performed exceptionally, however, that wasn't enough for her to claim the gold medal as China's Hou Zhihui took the first spot. Windy Aisah of Indonesia won bronze in the same category.

Chanu lived up to the expectations as she won India's second ever weightlifting medal at the Olympics. She followed the heroic feat of former weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, who had won the bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

India finished the Tokyo Games with seven medals, registering its best-ever medal haul at the Olympics.